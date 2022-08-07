Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $42.15 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $42.15 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00304323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00124671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,074,268 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

