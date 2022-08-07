Komodo Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $42.05 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00313522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00124612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00084100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,071,137 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

