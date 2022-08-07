Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Koppers also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$4.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 69,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Koppers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Koppers by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

