KUN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,233.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00021227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 22% against the dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,761.18 and $2,233.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00657263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.