Kuverit Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $156,627.27 and $377.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

