Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 6,975 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

