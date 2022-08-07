Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,840 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,006 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 512,639 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,916,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.38 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.