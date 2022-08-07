Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,535 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

