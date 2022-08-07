Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

