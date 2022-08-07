Lake Street Financial LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

