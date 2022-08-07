Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ChargePoint by 17.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,540,336.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,675. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

