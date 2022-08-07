Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 129 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $577.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

