Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 164.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

