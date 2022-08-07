Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $281,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

