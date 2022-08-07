Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 10.3 %

LNTH traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $751,168.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

