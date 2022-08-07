Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of LNTH traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,798 shares of company stock worth $1,676,307 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

