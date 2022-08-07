Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:LEE opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lee Enterprises will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director David T. Pearson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $28,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

