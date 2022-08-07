LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) & NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Head to Head Contrast

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and NN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $3.38 billion N/A $2.04 billion N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.58 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 1 2 2 0 2.20 NN Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LEG Immobilien and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. NN Group has a consensus price target of $51.95, indicating a potential upside of 119.01%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than LEG Immobilien.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 106.02% 20.28% 9.26% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats LEG Immobilien on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat. It also provides IT and management services for third-party. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio consisted of 166,189 residential units; 1,576 commercial units; and 45,438 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About NN Group

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.