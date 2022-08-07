Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

