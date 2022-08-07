Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $113,965.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00264912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 142.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.