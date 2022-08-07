LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

