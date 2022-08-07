LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.