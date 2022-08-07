Lincoln National Corp Acquires 3,877 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

