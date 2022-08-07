Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of Gladstone Land worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LAND opened at $25.89 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
