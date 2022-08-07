Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.39 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

