Lincoln National Corp Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

