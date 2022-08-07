Lincoln National Corp Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

