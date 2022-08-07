Lincoln National Corp Has $2.49 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Comcast by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

