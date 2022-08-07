Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 199.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $47.78 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

