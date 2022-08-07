Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $287.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

