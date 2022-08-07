Lincoln National Corp Purchases 245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

