Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

LQDT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,635. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

