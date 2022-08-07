Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $1.00 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00626422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,067,440 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.