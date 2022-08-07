Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004007 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $1.00 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00626422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015170 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,067,440 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
