Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
