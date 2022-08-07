Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 282,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.