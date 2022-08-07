London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 31.70 on September 20th

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.70 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,278 ($101.43) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,543.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,496.76. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($76.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,546 ($104.72). The firm has a market cap of £46.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8,446.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($126.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($122.53) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($112.73) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,177.14 ($112.45).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.