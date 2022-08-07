MahaDAO Market Capitalization Hits $3.92 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.92 million and $363,082.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00005562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00636085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.