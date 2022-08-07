Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (MNC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $92,130.86 and $17.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

