Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $88.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $1,099.73 or 0.04761506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00132026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

