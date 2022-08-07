Man Group’s (EMG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.60).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Stock Down 0.7 %

EMG opened at GBX 239.40 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 855.00.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

About Man Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

(Get Rating)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.