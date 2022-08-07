Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

