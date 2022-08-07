Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 532,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,572,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

