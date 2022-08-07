Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $556.02 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $556.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

