Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,446,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,761,000 after buying an additional 1,604,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after buying an additional 1,492,865 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

