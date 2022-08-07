Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $279,374,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $357.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.