Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.11.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.