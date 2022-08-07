Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

