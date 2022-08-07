Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

About Marine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

