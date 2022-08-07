Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marine Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.
About Marine Products
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

