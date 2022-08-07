Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.60 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

