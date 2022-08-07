Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $818.38

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.38 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.29). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.29), with a volume of 99,485 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Marlowe Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 818.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £726.75 million and a P/E ratio of 75,800.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
