Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $818.38

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 818.38 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.29). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.29), with a volume of 99,485 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 818.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £726.75 million and a P/E ratio of 75,800.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marlowe Company Profile

In other news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,499.40 ($121,920.60). In related news, insider Adam Councell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £49,140 ($60,213.21). Also, insider Rachel Addison bought 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £99,499.40 ($121,920.60).

(Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.