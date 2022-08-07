Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.