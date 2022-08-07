Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Trimmed by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,815 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

VAC stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.